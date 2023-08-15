VC CU Srinagar calls for inculcating spirit of nation building among students

Srinagar: Cluster University Srinagar today celebrated 77th Independence Day with the hoisting of the National Flag at the varsity’s Gogji Bagh campus by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Qayyum Husain. Besides the National Anthem, patriotic songs were also played on the occasion.

Those who attended the ceremony included Dean Academic Affairs, Registrar, Principles of constituent and affiliated colleges, Deans of various faculties, Chief Proctor, Dean Students Welfare, Sports Secretary, Coordinators of IG programmes, Nodal officers and Conveners of various committees besides the other administrative staff of the university.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor referred to the freedom struggle of India and the contribution of freedom fighters in ending the colonial rule. Prof. Qayyum said the country has come a long way and gained a place of power and respect in the international arena.

He exhorted the Principals and faculty members of the constituent and affiliated colleges to inculcate the spirit of nation building among students.

He said India is emerging as the world’s third largest economy with promising growth recorded across various sectors.

He also referred to various activities carried out by the university as part of India's G20 Presidency.