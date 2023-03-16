VC inaugurates workshop on MOOCs at KU’s EMRC

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a special guest, said courses like MOOCs can lead to an increase in enrollment of students in educational institutions in the country, which has the second largest higher education network in the world. He said the EMRC has a larger role to play as NEP lays great emphasises on online education.

Director EMRC Dr Salima Jan welcomed the dignitaries & guests and also highlighted the achievements of EMRC, considered as one of the best EMRCs in the country.

Earlier, Ajaz-ul-Haq, Producer EMRC, spelt out the importance of the two-day workshop titled ‘MOOCs and the Changing Paradigm of Education’.

“The role of a teacher may have changed, but not the teacher. Change is to be understood from the paradigm of continuity. We need to understand the change if we have to bring about a change,” he said.

Dr Tariq Abdullah, Producer EMRC, delivered the vote of thanks, & Faheem-ul-Islam, conducted proceedings of the inaugural session.