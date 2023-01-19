VC KVIB Dr Hina Bhat visits Nowhatta, interacts with unemployed youth

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hina informed that recently, J&K KVIB has been given mandate for implementation of PMEGP in urban areas of UT of J&K.

She added that upper project ceilings under PMEGP have also been enhanced under the manufacturing sector from Rs. 25.00 to 50.00 lakhs and under the service sector from Rs. 10.00 lakhs to Rs. 20.00 lakhs.

Dr Hina added that J&K KVIB is working in a focused manner to ensure that the benefits of Employment Generation Schemes are percolated among the urban areas of Srinagar and enjoined upon the prospective entrepreneurs especially women to come forward and channelise their energy for Nation building by establishment of micro enterprises.

She reiterated that Board is giving special focus towards revival of the traditional arts and crafts of the old town like Pashmina work, handicrafts, paper mashie, khatamband, copper work.

She added that during the current financial year itself, 1545 cases involving margin money of Rs. 26.63 crore have been sponsored to financing bank branches out of which 731 cases involving margin money of Rs. 11.73 crores have been sanctioned by the banks.

She appreciated the role of baking institutions in ensuring successful implementation of employment generation programmes specially PMEGP, She divulged that JKKVIB is committed to ensure uniform growth and prosperity of all the sections of the society and informed that nearly 38 percent of cases processed under PMEGP belong to women aspirant entrepreneurs, She assured that every kind of hand-holding support shall be extended to aspirants, prospective entrepreneurs to ensure hassle free processing of their proposals both at Implementing Agency well as bank level.