VC SKUAST-K releases calendar on birds of Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 1: An event to organise release of Calendar-2024, a joint venture initiative of SKUAST-Kashmir, Kashmir Birdwatch, and WRCF, was held by the Division of Wildlife Sciences at the varsity’s Shamilar campus.

Professor (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-Kashmir, graced the event as the Chief Guest. A galaxy of University officers, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Rashid Yahya Naqash, executive members of the Club Dr Khursheed Ahmad, Intesar Suhail, Tasaduq Moin, Tahir Gazamfar, and Mehreeen Khalil, along with club members, Heads of all the KVKs, senior faculty members of SKUAST-Kashmir, and University students were present.

Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai praised the crucial initiatives and efforts by the Division of Wildlife Sciences, SKUAST-Kashmir, Kashmir Bird Watch, and WRCF in creating this significant publication showcasing and highlighting 12 species endemic to this region, which have Kashmir in their nomenclature, as the biodiversity brand ambassadors of Kashmir.

Prof Nazir emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between SKUAST-Kashmir, Kashmir Birdwatch, WRCF, and other organizations for bird conservation and the promotion of nature-based livelihoods for local unemployed youth in Jammu & Kashmir. The VC appreciating the role of the Division of Wildlife Sciences, announced the commencement of full-fledged Masters and Doctoral Degree Programs in Wildlife Sciences, along with a three-month skill development course on Wildlife Photography and filming from this year 2024.

This aligns with the vision and mandate of the Wildlife Division of SKUAST-Kashmir to develop a cadre of trained professionals in wildlife and ornithology and encourage entrepreneurship through skill development courses in wildlife photography, filming, and ecotourism.

Earlier, Dr Khursheed Ahmad, one of the founding executive members of Kashmir Birdwatch and Senior Scientist heading the Division of Wildlife Sciences, SKUAST-Kashmir, welcomed the guests and provided a brief introduction to the program. He informed that SKUAST-Kashmir, in partnership with Kashmir Birdwatch and WRCF, aims to promote birdwatching as a favorite pastime and generate mass support for wildlife conservation by involving local people, mostly students and budding youth from all across Jammu & Kashmir.