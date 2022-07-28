Viral dog video leaves KU authorities red-faced

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) administration has started a probe after viral video of a dog sitting inside a Girls hostel left the varsity authorities red-faced.
The purported video that went viral on social media shows a dog sitting on a chair inside an office chamber in the Kashmir University.
Sources said the University authorities, after examining the video, found the office seen in video to be of Habba Khatoon Girls Hostel (HKGH).
While the video drew strong criticism from the netizens, several hostel boarders told Greater Kashmir on Thursday that the office in question is adjacent to Dining Hall of the HKGH which raises a big question mark over the hygiene and safety in the hostels.
"If dogs will roam inside dining halls, it deflates all claims of the hostel authorities about hygiene and cleanliness," said one hostel boarder of HKGH, who wished to remain anonymous.
She said the University should ensure that those responsible for this lapse are not spared.
When contacted for her comments about the incident, Vice Chancellor KU Prof Neelofar Khan said the hostels are well maintained and secure. "All care is being taken to ensure hygiene and cleanliness. You can come and visit personally to ascertain this. With this particular incident, it appears that somehow the door has remained open which has led to dog barging inside," She said.
She said that the Chief Proctor has been asked to provide all details about the incident and see who was responsible for door closure.
However, at the same time, the VC said they cannot forgo some "deliberate attempt by someone that led to this incident".