Viral dog video leaves KU authorities red-faced

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) administration has started a probe after viral video of a dog sitting inside a Girls hostel left the varsity authorities red-faced.

The purported video that went viral on social media shows a dog sitting on a chair inside an office chamber in the Kashmir University.

Sources said the University authorities, after examining the video, found the office seen in video to be of Habba Khatoon Girls Hostel (HKGH).

While the video drew strong criticism from the netizens, several hostel boarders told Greater Kashmir on Thursday that the office in question is adjacent to Dining Hall of the HKGH which raises a big question mark over the hygiene and safety in the hostels.