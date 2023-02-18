Vital Nowshera link road lying in dilapidated condition

Srinagar: The residents of Chanpora in the Nowshera area of Srinagar are up in arms against the R&B and UEED departments for failing to repair the road in the area.
The residents of the area said that the road has been in dilapidated condition for months together and even after raising issues with concerned authorities, no action has been initiated yet, they said. The road, as per locals, had been damaged when Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) were constructing drainage in the area.
“They left the residents in a high and dry situation by keeping the road disfigured,” they said.
The road is lying in a very dilapidated condition due to which people of the area are suffering especially in inclement weather, said Zahoor Ahmad a local resident.
He said that roads are lying in the worst condition and even in far-flung areas, there are much better roads but in the city “we are facing problems in terms of roads even in the 21st century.
Locals said that they have brought this issue in notice of concerned authorities several times but nothing has been done yet.
They requested concerned authorities to look into the matter at the earliest and repair the road so that they won’t suffer anymore.
Meanwhile, an engineer of the UEED said that they have deposited road cut charges to the R&B department and now the restoration process lies within their domain.
Concerned AEE R&B Imtiyaz Ahmad told KNO that the drainage work of UEED is still going on and as per the contractor, it will take 15 days to complete.
Once they complete the work, we will start repairing the road, he said. (KNO)