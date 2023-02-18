Vital Nowshera link road lying in dilapidated condition

Srinagar: The residents of Chanpora in the Nowshera area of Srinagar are up in arms against the R&B and UEED departments for failing to repair the road in the area.

The residents of the area said that the road has been in dilapidated condition for months together and even after raising issues with concerned authorities, no action has been initiated yet, they said. The road, as per locals, had been damaged when Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) were constructing drainage in the area.

“They left the residents in a high and dry situation by keeping the road disfigured,” they said.

The road is lying in a very dilapidated condition due to which people of the area are suffering especially in inclement weather, said Zahoor Ahmad a local resident.