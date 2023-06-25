Vitasta Cultural Festival concludes

Srinagar: The third and final edition of the esteemed 'Vitasta Cultural Festival' concluded successfully, on Sunday, here, celebrating culture and various art forms unique to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, and bringing together diverse cultural expressions from various regions of the country.

The grand event concluded on Sunday evening, with a series of cultural programmes, including singing, dancing, and various forms of folk art, which took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The Governors of Punjab and Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit and R. N. Ravi were present as chief guests at the closing ceremony.

On Sunday, the concluding event showcased a remarkable variety of captivating cultural programmes, featuring one standout performance by Saurabh Jadu & Group. Additionally, the Bollywood orchestra delivered a captivating rendition of songs filmed in the scenic locales of Kashmir, further enhancing the overall experience.