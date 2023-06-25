Vitasta Cultural Festival concludes

Srinagar: The third and final edition of the esteemed 'Vitasta Cultural Festival' concluded successfully, on Sunday, here, celebrating culture and various art forms unique to the region of Jammu and Kashmir, and bringing together diverse cultural expressions from various regions of the country.
The grand event concluded on Sunday evening, with a series of cultural programmes, including singing, dancing, and various forms of folk art, which took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
The Governors of Punjab and Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit and R. N. Ravi were present as chief guests at the closing ceremony.
On Sunday, the concluding event showcased a remarkable variety of captivating cultural programmes, featuring one standout performance by Saurabh Jadu & Group. Additionally, the Bollywood orchestra delivered a captivating rendition of songs filmed in the scenic locales of Kashmir, further enhancing the overall experience.
On this occasion, Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Chairman of the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, expressed immense pride in being a part of the ongoing celebration of this festival.
Highlighting the significance of this glorious occasion, where diverse cultures from across the country converge in the heavenly land of Kashmir, he said that the festival 'Vitasta' serves as a unifying thread, weaving diverse cultural blooms into a splendid garland. Purohit extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, for organising this grand and folk culture-centric event. Additionally, he lauded the dedicated efforts of Furkan Khan, the diligent director of the North Zone Cultural Centre, for orchestrating this marvellous occasion.
During the event, Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi of, expressed his thoughts on the significance of Vitasta as a remarkable initiative towards the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India). He conveyed his immense delight at having attended the inaugural edition of this event when it was held in Tamil Nadu, and he expressed his joy at being present once again for its conclusion in the enchanting city of Srinagar.
He emphasised the profound spiritual significance of Kashmir, stating that it holds a prominent place as a centre of spirituality. He cited the transformative power of the region, exemplified by historical figures such as Milander, who, even as an invader, underwent a spiritual transformation and became known as Milind. Governor RN Ravi expressed his belief in the emergence of a new India, where the rich cultural heritage of the nation plays a pivotal role. He enthusiastically announced his commitment to invite artists from Jammu and Kashmir to participate in future cultural festivals held in Tamil Nadu, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration between the two regions.