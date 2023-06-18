VITASTA CULTURAL FESTIVAL | Pre-events continue to fascinate people

Srinagar: Exhibiting unique folk art of Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage and ethinic legacy, the local artists today mesmerised the audiences with their fascinating performances at the venues across Srinagar and Ganderbal districts during the pre-events of upcoming three day mega ‘Vitasta Cultural Festival,”.

People of all ages and genders throng the captivating events held at various venues including the city’s iconic Kong Posh Park, Zero Bridge, Zabarwan Park, Badamwari Garden and the picturesque Alusteng village in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The folk artists, comprising both seasoned veterans and emerging talents, skillfully held audiences mesmerised with their diverse range of colourful performances, which included art forms such as Bhand Pather, Gujri, Dhambali, Bach Nagma, Rauf, and other captivating expressions of cultural heritage besides the performances of beautiful folk songs and dances and captivating folk dramas.