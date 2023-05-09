Walkathon flagged off to create awareness on G20 Summit in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday morning flagged-off a Walkathon from Indoor Stadium here to raise awareness among people regarding the importance of the ‘G20 Summit’, as Srinagar District is hosting some meetings/events of the ensuing mega event.

The Walkathon was organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar from Indoor Stadium to Youth Hostel Srinagar, and 500 students from various educational institutions of the district and staff of DYS&SO, Srinagar participated in the event.

The DC, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, briefly explained the importance of G20 Presidency with India. He complimented the participants and YS&S Department for organising the Walkathon and said that it will help to create awareness among the students regarding G20 Summit, besides general public will have the proper knowledge regarding the summit.