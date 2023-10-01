Waqf Board suspends staff members over mismanagement at Hazratbal

Srinagar: The Waqf Board of Jammu and Kashmir has suspended all staff members at Dargah Hazratbal over what it termed as mismanagement.

Officials said that following complaints of mismanagement from devotees, the action was taken by the Waqf authorities.

In this regard, the Waqf board issued an order of suspension to all concerned officers and ground staff at Dargah Hazratbal.

“During the surprise visit of the Chairperson J&K Waqf Board (Minister of State, J&K) Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi on the eve of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), to review the arrangements at Hazratbal Dargah Sharief in view of the complaints received from the public quarters, it was found that grave negligence of the concerned staff of the Waqf Board deputed at the shrine has created a lot of inconvenience to the devotees,” read the order issued by Waqf Board.