'Water management burning issue'

Srinagar: Secretary General of International Centre for Peace Studies (ICPS) Sheikh Khalid Jehangir on Thursday said that water management is a burning issue and it needs to be addressed.

Addressing the Youth-20 (Y20) consultation meet on climate change under India’s G20 Presidency at Kashmir University here, Jehangir said, “J&K is blessed with rivers and the per capita water availability in the Union Territory is highest in India.”

“Our rivers are fed by the Himalayan glaciers and we are not likely to face any problem till 2060.” However, Jehangir cautioned that, “we know that the glaciers are receding due to climate change conditions. Water is not an infinite resource it is likely to deplete drying up our water channels.”

“Even when water is available, we do not have efficient water management plans. Moreover, there is uneven distribution of water across the region.” Jehangir said.