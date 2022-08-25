Water route from Dal Lake to Beehama to be used after 3 decades

Srinagar: In a significant development, the traditional water navigation route from Dal Lake to Ziyarat Syed Qamar Din Bukhara at Beehama Ganderbal shall be revived to celebrate the Urs of Saint on September 8.
In this regard, a meeting was convened by Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in his office chamber, here to review the arrangements and elaborate the requirements to concerning departments.
On the occasion, Div Com said that the practice of taking a fleet of boats and shikaras carrying devotees, artists from Dal Lake and Zero Bridge to Ziyarat shall be revived after an epoch of three decades.
The Div Com fixed the responsibilities for the departments to hold a massive rally of water transport to exhibit cultural festivities for observance of Urs Qamar Din Bukhari.
He instructed Chief Engineer, I&FC to clear the route from bushes and trees besides asked him to conduct trail on August 29 to gauge the height of foot bridges and width of boats to endure safe passage of fleet.
He also asked VC, LCMA to clear the routes in water bodies from weeds, bushes for holding smooth water convoy of boats, shikaras and motorboats.
The Div Com directed Tourism department and AACL, J&K to arrange artists who would display and present several cultural aspects of the valley.
Also, he asked SMC Commissioner to arrange programmes and sets at various ghats of river Jhelum.
He stressed on participation of youth who performed in Dal Cross event as swimmers this year besides other students.
Meanwhile, Pole directed ADC Ganderbal to make arrangements regarding tents, water, electricity, firewood besides fire & emergency tenders and security arrangements to celebrate Urs conveniently and successfully.
ADC was also asked to conduct cultural events and hold naat competitions ahead of the celebration and felicitate winner on the eve of Ur Mubarak.
Among others present were Deputy Director Tourism, officers of Waqf board, Wildlife and Forest department.