Water route from Dal Lake to Beehama to be used after 3 decades

Srinagar: In a significant development, the traditional water navigation route from Dal Lake to Ziyarat Syed Qamar Din Bukhara at Beehama Ganderbal shall be revived to celebrate the Urs of Saint on September 8.

In this regard, a meeting was convened by Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in his office chamber, here to review the arrangements and elaborate the requirements to concerning departments.

On the occasion, Div Com said that the practice of taking a fleet of boats and shikaras carrying devotees, artists from Dal Lake and Zero Bridge to Ziyarat shall be revived after an epoch of three decades.

The Div Com fixed the responsibilities for the departments to hold a massive rally of water transport to exhibit cultural festivities for observance of Urs Qamar Din Bukhari.