Water scarcity hits Rose Avenue Colony

Srinagar: The residents of Rose Avenue Colony, opposite Police Headquarters, IG Road at Peerbagh area here are facing acute shortage of drinking water.

The residents said the problem has been lingering on for the past two years.

They said the water scarcity has distressingly aggravated off late and despite a series of pleas to the authorities at various levels, the PHE authorities are not taking any tangible action to address the issue.

“Starting March 2021, we have been running from the pillar to post for the past two years to get the water scarcity issue resolved in our colony. In addition to registering scores of grievances online through J&K Government Grievance Cell, we have also sent formal pleas in this regard to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; District Development Commissioner Srinagar; Chief Engineer PHE Department Kashmir; Executive Engineer, Water Works Division Srinagar; Assistant Executive Engineer, Doodhganga and others,” said an aggrieved resident of the Rose Avenue Colony.