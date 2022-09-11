Water scarcity hits Rose Avenue Colony

Srinagar: The residents of Rose Avenue Colony, opposite Police Headquarters, IG Road at Peerbagh area here are facing acute shortage of drinking water.
The residents said the problem has been lingering on for the past two years.
They said the water scarcity has distressingly aggravated off late and despite a series of pleas to the authorities at various levels, the PHE authorities are not taking any tangible action to address the issue.
“Starting March 2021, we have been running from the pillar to post for the past two years to get the water scarcity issue resolved in our colony. In addition to registering scores of grievances online through J&K Government Grievance Cell, we have also sent formal pleas in this regard to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; District Development Commissioner Srinagar; Chief Engineer PHE Department Kashmir; Executive Engineer, Water Works Division Srinagar; Assistant Executive Engineer, Doodhganga and others,” said an aggrieved resident of the Rose Avenue Colony.
“For the past two years, the residents are being told by PHE Department that tenders have been floated for laying of alternate pipeline to augment water supply to the Colony, but there is no tangible action on ground,” he said.
He said the drinking water is especially chronically scarce from House No: 24 to House No: 45 as the PHE Department is supplying potable water to these households from a single 0.75-inch GI Pipe, with several ½ inch sub-connections.
He said Rose Avenue is a small residential colony with just 45 households and the total length of sub-supply line from the mains is just 500 meters.
“We recently called on AEE Doodhganga and explained to her our water woes in detail. She assured to personally visit the area and take stock of the water scarcity issue. However, she has not visited the colony till date,” said the aggrieved residents.
The residents have made a fervent appeal to the higher authorities in the Government to get the water scarcity issue addressed in their colony urgently.