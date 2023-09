Srinagar: Residents of Nawab Bazar have complained of acute water shortage in the area for the last several days.

A delegation from the area said they have to fetch water from adjoining areas.

“We have been urging the concerned authorities to augment the drinking water supply system in the area. Even if we receive water for a few hours during the day, the pressure is very low. We urge the PHE authorities to look into the matter,” said Manzoor Mir, a resident.