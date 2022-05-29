Water shortage hits Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Authorities have failed to restore water supply to various areas of the summer capital despite protests by inhabitants.
Despite passing of several months, water shortage problem persists at Nai Sarak and Haba Kadal areas of Srinagar with locals particularly women folk hitting to roads alternately.
These areas witnessed half a dozen protests in this month. Locals still yearn for drinking water urging PHE Department to give them respite from current water crisis.
“We fetch water from other areas for drinking and cleaning purposes. It has become very difficult for us to get the water, preserve that and use it for drinking and other purposes,” Haleema Bano, a resident of Nai Sarak area told news agency Kashmir News Trust. (KNT)