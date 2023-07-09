Water shortage hits Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Several areas of the summer capital are facing acute shortage of drinking water.

Residents of Malik Sahab Gojwara have decried shortage of drinking water for the past few weeks. The residents said that, particularly in summer they face the issue, which is taking a toll on them.

A delegation from the area said that in absence of a regular drinking water supply, they are suffering.

“There is water for a few hours in the day, particularly in the early morning. We have to store water for days in order to survive. We are unable to carry out our household chores in absence of proper water supply” they said.

Meanwhile, residents of Umar Lane at Qamarabad Qamarwari, said that for over a month, they have been suffering from a shortage of drinking water.