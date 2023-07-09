Water shortage hits Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Several areas of the summer capital are facing acute shortage of drinking water.
Residents of Malik Sahab Gojwara have decried shortage of drinking water for the past few weeks. The residents said that, particularly in summer they face the issue, which is taking a toll on them.
A delegation from the area said that in absence of a regular drinking water supply, they are suffering.
“There is water for a few hours in the day, particularly in the early morning. We have to store water for days in order to survive. We are unable to carry out our household chores in absence of proper water supply” they said.
Meanwhile, residents of Umar Lane at Qamarabad Qamarwari, said that for over a month, they have been suffering from a shortage of drinking water.
A delegation from the area told Greater Kashmir that despite repeated requests to the authorities, the issue is yet to be resolved.
“It has been over a month since the issue occurred. We expected authorities to address the issue by now. But nothing is being done. Dozens of families in the area are suffering due to water shortage,” said a local.
The locals said that they have to walk for a long distance and fetch water from adjoining areas.
“Many among us take out vehicles in early morning to fetch water. We appeal to the concerned officials to address our issue so that we don’t have to suffer,” said another local.
Residents of Moominabad Batamaloo lane no.14 have also complained of drinking water scarcity in their area.
“We have been craving for tap water from last several weeks. Our requests to restore water supply met with deaf ears. We appeal Chief Engineer Jal Shakhti to look into the matter,” they said.