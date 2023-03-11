Water supply disrupted in Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Water supply to several areas in the summer capital was disrupted due to damage to the supply pipeline during digging for the Smart City Project at MA Road here last night.

People faced a tough time as water supply was disrupted at Dalgate, Lal Chowk, Khayam, Munwarabad and adjoining areas.

Executive Engineer Water Works Division Srinagar, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, said the 300 mm supply pipeline was damaged at 11.30 pm on Friday during digging work for ongoing Smart City Project works.

“We immediately pressed our men into service to repair the damage. It was a very difficult task as there was a slab of drain adjacent to the pipeline. During the day there was vehicular movement on the busy route. Finally, we restored the water supply at 2 pm.” Mir told Greater Kashmir.