Water supply snag at SMHS Hospital takes toll on patients

Srinagar: Water supply at SMHS Hospital was snapped today creating hardships for the admitted patients and their attendants. The Hospital administration said alternate arrangements were being made.

The wards and other areas of SMHS Hospital ran without water today. An attendant of a patient said the washrooms in the wards were stinking and patients were using bottled water in the toilets for their needs.

He said there was no water supply since Sunday morning and despite requests, there was no respite for them.

“My brother is admitted in the hospital and he has been in unimaginable misery as there is no water in washrooms and he has gastric issues,” he said.