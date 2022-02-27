Waterlogging at Karra Market in Batamaloo takes toll on traders, customers
Srinagar: Waterlogging at Karra Market in Batamaloo locality here is taking toll on traders and customers.
Recent snowfall and rains have caused extensive waterlogging at Karra Market forcing the market to remain closed.
The situation, as per locals, has brought life to a standstill. Inhabitants of Karra Colony said interior lanes and bylanes are inundated.
"Students and patients are bearing the brunt of water-logging. Authorities are in slumber. We hope the district administration will intervene and direct concerned officials to resolve permanently," said the aggrieved residents of Indira Nagar.
Locals said that machinery has been pressed into service for dewatering process. “However, it takes few days for them to clean the area.
Sajad Ahmad Wani, a local trader said that the problem is compounded by a defunct drainage system that gets blocked with snowfall and rains.
“Drainage system at Karra market and Karra colony is defunct. It gets blocked, stopping smooth passage to melting snow and rain water,” Wani said.
Wani said that around 20 shops situated in the market have been affected. “Rain water often enters into shops damaging goods inside. We have time and gain taken up this matter with concerned authorities but no action has been taken,” he rued.
Seconding him, another shopkeeper, Muhammad Ashraf Khan said that water logging severely affects their daily business
“Water has damaged our walls and floor. After lifting of COVID19 restrictions, we expected to do good business, but submerging of the market after recent snowfall and rains, has hit ur business” Wani said.
Locals complained that the drainage system is choked with silt from years that a few hours of rain or snowfall make it look like rivulets. Karra Colony comprises around 60 residential houses.
The affected locals and traders appealed to authorities to take immediate measures for resolving the issue.