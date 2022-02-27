Waterlogging at Karra Market in Batamaloo takes toll on traders, customers

Srinagar: Waterlogging at Karra Market in Batamaloo locality here is taking toll on traders and customers.

Recent snowfall and rains have caused extensive waterlogging at Karra Market forcing the market to remain closed.

The situation, as per locals, has brought life to a standstill. Inhabitants of Karra Colony said interior lanes and bylanes are inundated.

"Students and patients are bearing the brunt of water-logging. Authorities are in slumber. We hope the district administration will intervene and direct concerned officials to resolve permanently," said the aggrieved residents of Indira Nagar.