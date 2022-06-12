Waterlogging irks Dairwani residents

Srinagar: Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo are facing immense problems due to waterlogging in the locality.
A delegation from the area led by Abdul Raheem said the road connecting the locality and its adjacent areas with main road Moominabad is dotted with potholes.
“During rains, dilapidated roads turn into cesspool. We face problems to venture out of our homes due to waterlogging. We have been moving from pillar to post to repair the road, but no action has been taken so far,” said Abdul Raheem who is executive member of core group committee Mohalla Dairwani.
Locals said dust emanating from the dilapidated road is taking toll on health of most of the locals who are suffering from chest infection.
They said due to dilapidated road, accidents frequently occur in the area. "Many vehicles have suffered damages due to bad condition of the road,” they said.
Locals said the problem is compounded by defunct drainage system. “Most of the drains are blocked in our area. During rains, lanes get waterlogged confining us to home,” they rued.
“We are just over a kilometer away from Srinagar’s commercial hub Lal Chowk and we are being deprived of development,” they said.
The locals appealed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Assad to direct concerned authorities to look into the issue.