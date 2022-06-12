Waterlogging irks Dairwani residents

Srinagar: Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo are facing immense problems due to waterlogging in the locality.

A delegation from the area led by Abdul Raheem said the road connecting the locality and its adjacent areas with main road Moominabad is dotted with potholes.

“During rains, dilapidated roads turn into cesspool. We face problems to venture out of our homes due to waterlogging. We have been moving from pillar to post to repair the road, but no action has been taken so far,” said Abdul Raheem who is executive member of core group committee Mohalla Dairwani.