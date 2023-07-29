Waterlogging irks Naseem Bagh residents

Srinagar: Residents of Naseem Bagh have resented frequent waterlogging in the area saying it has affected their movement.
Locals of Naseem Bagh lane 1 said that brief rains often result in inundation of roads and consequently water enters their homes.
They said the dysfunctional drainage system and dilapidated roads are taking a toll on them. “It is making normal chores a hectic task-whether going to masjid or for work or just dropping their kids to school.”
“Our daily work has been hit,” said a resident Mohsin Khan as he walked amid the submerged lane.
Mushtaq Ahmad, another resident, said that the road was macadamised a long time ago. “But now, it has been dilapidated for more than five-years. Yet the concerned authorities never acted,” he said.
He said that dust rises from this road in summer and due to this, children and elderly suffer from chest diseases.
Executive Engineer City Roads Division, Imtiyaz Ahmed while speaking on the issue said that this year’s plan has not been approved by top brass of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
He said that macadamisation of many roads in the city is in the pipeline.”But the plan has not been approved yet. As soon as the plan is approved by the executive committee, these roads and some inner lanes will be repaired.