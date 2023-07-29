Waterlogging irks Naseem Bagh residents

Srinagar: Residents of Naseem Bagh have resented frequent waterlogging in the area saying it has affected their movement.

Locals of Naseem Bagh lane 1 said that brief rains often result in inundation of roads and consequently water enters their homes.

They said the dysfunctional drainage system and dilapidated roads are taking a toll on them. “It is making normal chores a hectic task-whether going to masjid or for work or just dropping their kids to school.”

“Our daily work has been hit,” said a resident Mohsin Khan as he walked amid the submerged lane.