We aspire for peace, prosperity and development in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Sunday, urged the Central Government “not to deprive J&K people of their constitutional right to choose their own representatives for governing the region.”

Reiterating his demand for immediate assembly polls in J&K, he pledged that if Apni Party receives a public mandate, it will deliver corruption-free and transparent governance to the people here.

The Apni Party President made these statements while addressing a workers’ convention at Humhama area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The event was primarily organised to welcome prominent political and social figures from the area into the Apni Party.

The new entrants included Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, Chairman of the FM Group of Companies, and Ali Mohammad Malik, a social activist from Soibug.

A multitude of men and women attended the convention, offering an enthusiastic reception to Bukhari and his fellow leaders upon their arrival at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari emphasised that the Apni Party is committed to guiding people towards a future marked by peace, prosperity, and development.

He asserted, “Our agenda is clear and straightforward. We aspire for peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that its residents attain economic and political empowerment. We do not believe in deceptive political slogans, as we do not believe in a politics of falsehoods and empty promises. Our commitment is to maintain honesty with our people. We will always tell the truth, even if it’s bitter and even if being truthful doesn’t yield us political dividends.”