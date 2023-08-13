We aspire for peace, prosperity and development in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Sunday, urged the Central Government “not to deprive J&K people of their constitutional right to choose their own representatives for governing the region.”
Reiterating his demand for immediate assembly polls in J&K, he pledged that if Apni Party receives a public mandate, it will deliver corruption-free and transparent governance to the people here.
The Apni Party President made these statements while addressing a workers’ convention at Humhama area on the outskirts of Srinagar.
The event was primarily organised to welcome prominent political and social figures from the area into the Apni Party.
The new entrants included Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, Chairman of the FM Group of Companies, and Ali Mohammad Malik, a social activist from Soibug.
A multitude of men and women attended the convention, offering an enthusiastic reception to Bukhari and his fellow leaders upon their arrival at the venue.
Addressing the gathering, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari emphasised that the Apni Party is committed to guiding people towards a future marked by peace, prosperity, and development.
He asserted, “Our agenda is clear and straightforward. We aspire for peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that its residents attain economic and political empowerment. We do not believe in deceptive political slogans, as we do not believe in a politics of falsehoods and empty promises. Our commitment is to maintain honesty with our people. We will always tell the truth, even if it’s bitter and even if being truthful doesn’t yield us political dividends.”
He added, “The truth is that Jammu and Kashmir is destined to be with India. However, we aspire to lead a dignified and prosperous life, enjoying all the rights that the country’s constitution guarantees us. The reality is that we have been deprived of many of these rights, and New Delhi has inflicted certain wounds upon us.”
“But I firmly believe that the solutions to all these problems will also come from New Delhi, not from anywhere else. I assure you that the Apni Party will ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir receive their rightful entitlements and everything necessary for sustained peace, enduring prosperity, and equitable development in this region,” Bukhari added.
Expressing deep concern over the prevailing drug menace in the Valley, Bukhari urged people to play their part in eradicating this social evil.
“We have lost countless young individuals to violence and conflict over the past three decades, and now many from our new generation are falling victim to drugs. We cannot afford further devastation and casualties. Our youth are our future, thus, it is our individual and collective responsibility to eradicate the growing drug abuse in our society,” he said.
He pledged that when the Apni Party obtains the mandate to form a government, it will ensure a promising future for the youth of J&K by creating opportunities for them.
He explained, “J&K possesses abundant natural resources. By harnessing these resources, we can develop a multitude of infrastructures, ultimately generating job opportunities for our youth. Our youth deserve a better life and a secure future. Apni Party is committed to do everything necessary for a brighter future for the youth of J&K.”
Speaking on the occasion, Party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir advised people “not to allow traditional political parties and their leaders to fool them through emotional sloganeering, deceptive narratives, and fake promises.”
He said, “In our ongoing public outreach campaign across Jammu and Kashmir, we organise public rallies and conventions to raise awareness and remind people of how traditional parties and their leaders have been deceiving them by setting unattainable goals. They have been doing this with the intention of using common people as cannon fodder to achieve riches and power for themselves.”
He explained it further with historical references, and said, “Post-1947, New Delhi appointed late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah as the Prime Minister of J&K without holding elections here. This was in recognition of his efforts to ensure J&K’s accession with India. He was happy with this and ensured that nobody challenged his decision of accession. But just six years later, when New Delhi removed him from office in 1953, he started his so-called ‘plebiscite movement’, Mir said. “And again, when he was offered the chief ministership in 1975, he closed the chapter of his so-called movement. This shows how he fooled people for his political gains and attained power,” Mir added.
Taking a dig at regional political parties, Mir said, “People won’t forget that when the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was Union Home Minister, a series of massacres occurred here, including the tragic Gaw Kadal massacre. Also, Handwara was engulfed in flames, and Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq’s funeral procession was showered with bullets and so on, but the Home Minister didn’t express his displeasure over these grave incidents.”
He also talked about the “mass killing incidents” that occurred when the regional parties like NC and PDP were in power in J&K and urged people “not to get misled by the emotional sloganeering of these parties.”
Apni Party’s State Secretary and Spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin, and Media Advisor Syed Farooq Andrabi also addressed the convention.
Prominent party leaders present on the occasion included Haji Parvez, Waseem Dar, Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Arshad Ali, Qaisar Ahmad Bangi, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Shoib Dar, Mohammad Yousuf Shah, Nisar Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Aijaz Ahmad Shah, Sardar Kingy Ji, Arshad Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Maqbool Dar, Muzzafar Ahmad Sheikh, Niyaz Dar, Imran Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Lone, Haji Ghulam Rasool Sofi, and others.