We will initiate serious efforts to bring our jailed youth back home: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday announced that his party will soon initiate serious efforts to bring the jailed youth back home so that they can start living a peaceful and normal life with their families.

Addressing a largely attended workers' convention at the party headquarters in Srinagar, Bukhari announced said he wants a dignified life and a promising future for youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apni Party in a statement said the participants mostly belonged to the uptown areas of the city. On the occasion, Bukhari said, “our youth deserve a peaceful and dignified life even if they might have made some mistakes in the past.

Thus, we have decided that Apni Party will form a committee to pursue the release of the youth who have been kept in jails. The proposed committee will look into the case of each and every detainee and raise a vigorous demand for their release with the government.

Even we will meet the families of the prisoners to ensure they will help to ensure a peaceful life of these boys. We will also make sure that the responsible citizens of Mohallas and villages shoulder the responsibility to ensure the youngster start living a normal life once they are released,” Bukhari said.