Weekly COVID19 positivity rate remains 5.2 % in Srinagar

Srinagar: The COVID19 positivity rate in the last one week has remained 5.2 percent in the summer capital.

Total number of COVID19 tests carried out between January 30 to February 5 stands as 32386.

The overall COVID positivity rate has decreased from 9.93 percent to 3.40 percent in the summer capital amid drop in positive cases. However, the percentage of positivity rate in past one week remained 5.2 percent, reveals official data.