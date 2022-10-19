WHY IS SRINAGAR WITNESSING TRAFFIC JAMS

“Traffic police must deploy more men on ground to regulate traffic especially during peak hours. Due to traffic jams, commuters especially students and office-goers are bearing the brunt,” said Adil Ahmed, a commuter at Lal Chowk.

Locals said that street vendors have also encroached upon roads adding to traffic jams. “Different vendors do their business on roads and long queues of stalls narrowing down the road. It creates huge inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians. Authorities should look into this issue as well. In addition to this, roadside parking is also another problem which triggers traffic jams,” said Shahid Ahmad, another commuter

The locals said that government construction works on roads have also added to the issue. They said that at places like MA Road, Ali Jan Road, Munwarabad and Lal Chowk and other city areas, drainage construction has also resulted in partial closure of roads.

The commuters also said that temporary closure of parking spot at Sheikh Bagh in Lal Chowk has added to the issue.