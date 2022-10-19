WHY IS SRINAGAR WITNESSING TRAFFIC JAMS

Srinagar: With consistent traffic jams in the summer capital from last few days, commuters are facing tough time to reach their respective destinations.
Most of the commuters blame construction of major roads, closure of parking zone at Sheikh Bagh and roadside encroachment by street vendors as main causes of traffic jam.
Commuters said the traffic jams are more persistent in city areas like Lal Chowk, MA Road, Residency Road, Khayam, Munwarabad, Dalgate, Nowhatta, Saida Kadal, Foreshore road, Boulevard and Hazratbal.
“Traffic police must deploy more men on ground to regulate traffic especially during peak hours. Due to traffic jams, commuters especially students and office-goers are bearing the brunt,” said Adil Ahmed, a commuter at Lal Chowk.
Locals said that street vendors have also encroached upon roads adding to traffic jams. “Different vendors do their business on roads and long queues of stalls narrowing down the road. It creates huge inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians. Authorities should look into this issue as well. In addition to this, roadside parking is also another problem which triggers traffic jams,” said Shahid Ahmad, another commuter
The locals said that government construction works on roads have also added to the issue. They said that at places like MA Road, Ali Jan Road, Munwarabad and Lal Chowk and other city areas, drainage construction has also resulted in partial closure of roads.
The commuters also said that temporary closure of parking spot at Sheikh Bagh in Lal Chowk has added to the issue.
“It has created traffic mess. At Press Colony, commuters especially students are daily stuck in long queues during peak hours especially at 3 pm when schools in the area get closed,” said Abdul Hamid, a parent.
A senior officer of Traffic Police said that the department is trying to regulate traffic. He said at peak hours, there is increase in flow of private vehicles. In addition to this, there is huge inter-district flow of vehicles to and from Srinagar.
“As the days are getting shorter, everyone is in a rush to reach home before sunset which adds to traffic jam. We are trying to put more men on the ground. At places like the Ali Jan Road and at other bottlenecks, we have deployed traffic police on two wheelers to regulate traffic,” he said.