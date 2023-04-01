‘Will intensify action to prevent stunt biking in Srinagar’

Srinagar: Amid rising cases of stunt biking, Traffic Police today said it will intensify the drive to prevent stunt biking in the summer capital.

“We have taken serious note of cases of stunt biking. We have identified at least 70 stunt bikers and action will be taken against them,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic (City) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir.

To mention a youth died after two motorcycles collided on Boulevard road while stunt biking here Srinagar on Friday. Videos of several youth driving bikes at a fast speed on the Boulevard road went viral with netizens urging Traffic Police to take measures to prevent stunt biking.

“Our personnel are keeping close watch to catch the stunt bikers. We won’t allow anyone to risk their lives or endanger pedestrians,” he said.