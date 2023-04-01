‘Will intensify action to prevent stunt biking in Srinagar’

Srinagar: Amid rising cases of stunt biking, Traffic Police today said it will intensify the drive to prevent stunt biking in the summer capital.
“We have taken serious note of cases of stunt biking. We have identified at least 70 stunt bikers and action will be taken against them,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic (City) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir.
To mention a youth died after two motorcycles collided on Boulevard road while stunt biking here Srinagar on Friday. Videos of several youth driving bikes at a fast speed on the Boulevard road went viral with netizens urging Traffic Police to take measures to prevent stunt biking.
“Our personnel are keeping close watch to catch the stunt bikers. We won’t allow anyone to risk their lives or endanger pedestrians,” he said.
SSP Traffic said the role of parents is important to prevent stunt biking. “It is the foremost responsibility of parents to take care of their wards. Parents can counsel their wards to drive bikes and scooties safely after having licences and wearing helmets. We need cooperation from parents to check the menace of stunt biking,” he said.
Traffic police is ramping up efforts to curb high-speed stunt biking on city roads by using Speed Radar Guns to catch those breaking the law.
Shah said the use of speed radar guns is just one part of a larger effort to promote safe driving habits among youth. “In addition to cracking down on high-speed stunt biking, traffic police are also conducting outreach programmes to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving,” he said.
The SSP Traffic said the traffic police department was more focused on controlling the stunt biking for the last year. “Infact we have taken several initiatives in identifying the stunt bikers and did their counseling to refrain from doing it. School students mostly have access to two-wheelers and we have held some outreach programmes in schools to advise students to do away with it.”
The SSP said Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) will be activated soon and CCTVs will be in place through which violation will be detected automatically.