Windstorm affects vehicular movement in Srinagar

Srinagar: Windstorm in late evening today hit vehicular movement in several areas in the summer capital.
“I lost control when dust particles entered my eyes amid heavy traffic gridlock while bypassing jam packed Boulevard road,” said Suhaib Khan a two-wheeler rider.” His helmet didn’t have a face shield.
The windstorm created chaos along the Boulevard after unanchored shikaras in Dal Lake were seen jiggling over furious waves. Locals and pedestrians jumped to assist troubled boatmen.
Traffic was also disturbed along Harwan- Darah road, as locals in scores were seen picnicking on the outskirts of Srinagar.
“Movement was hampered after dust accompanied by tree branches flew on the road,” said one Saliq Bhat who was coming back from Harwan.
As vendors in numbers had gathered selling ice-creams and snacks, some clothes and bags decided to call it a day early.
“I thought today would be a good day for business, however, weather is turning harsher,” said Sameer Wani as he wrapped up his fabrics.
However, after the stormy conditions calmed down, personnel from the Traffic Police department were seen putting effort to get vehicles back in queue and ease the movement.