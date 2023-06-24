Woman arrested for killing husband at Baghat: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday evening said that they arrested a woman for killing her husband in Rawathpora Baghat area of Srinagar district.

“One accused namely Shaheena Begum W/o victim late Abdul Rashid Dar R/o Rawathpora Baghat arrested for killing her husband. FIR no. 54/2023 u/s 302 of IPC registered in Sadar PS. Prima facie the crime appears to be done in fit of rage, further investigation is on”. Srinagar Police tweeted.

Earlier, relatives including sisters of victim alleged that his wife was behind his killing. (GNS)