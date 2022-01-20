Woman dies, 3 injured in Aali Kadal blaze

Srinagar: A woman died of burn injuries while three others sustained injuries in a fire incident at Aali Kadal area in Downtown here. Four houses were gutted in the incident.

Local news agency KNO said the fire broke out near Gunz Khoad Rahbab Sahab shrine at Aali Kadal area last evening.

“Fire broke out in a residential house belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Fushoo at Rehbab Sahib Aali Kadal due to leakage of a gas cylinder. Due to it four residential houses were gutted and two residential houses were damaged partially.”