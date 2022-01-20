Woman dies, 3 injured in Aali Kadal blaze

Srinagar: A woman died of burn injuries while three others sustained injuries in a fire incident at Aali Kadal area in Downtown here. Four houses were gutted in the incident.
Local news agency KNO said the fire broke out near Gunz Khoad Rahbab Sahab shrine at Aali Kadal area last evening.
“Fire broke out in a residential house belonging to Ghulam Mohammad Fushoo at Rehbab Sahib Aali Kadal due to leakage of a gas cylinder. Due to it four residential houses were gutted and two residential houses were damaged partially.”
The houses that got completely damaged belonged to Abdul Salaam Bhat, Noor Muhammad Bhat, sons of Late Abdul Qodous Bhat, Ghulam Hassan Fushoo and Late Abdul Rehman Fushoo, Ghulam Muhammad Fushoo, son of Late Abdul Rehman Fushoo and Mushtaq Ahmad Matoo and Riyaz Ahmad Matoo, sons of Ghulam Nabi Matoo.
The partially damaged houses belong to Akhter Ahmad Ganie, son of Rasool Ganie and Nisar Ahmad Kawa, son of Siraj din Kawa.
A woman died while three persons were injured during the incident.
The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old, Shakeela wife of Ghulam Mohammad Fushoo. The injured have been identified as Abdul Aziz Gujri, son of Ghulam Rasool Gujree of Karfalli Mohalla Habba Kadal A/p Rehbab Sahib Aali kadal, Hajra, wife of Abdul Aziz Gujri of Karfalli Mohalla Habbakadal A/P Rehbab Sahib Aalikadal and Ghulam Mohammad Fushoo, son of Late Abdul Rehman Fushoo.
Shakeela was taken to SMHS hospital here in injured condition, where she succumbed to her injuries. KNO