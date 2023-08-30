Woman killed in Khawaja Bazar road accident

Srinagar: A woman was killed after being hit by a car near Naqashbandh Sahab (RA) shrine at Khawaja Bazar area of Downtown here.
Police said a private vehicle (Ignis) bearing registration number JK01AQ-5374 driven by Altaf Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh
R/O Pandan Nowhatta hit a pedestrian Shaheena wife of Shabir Ahmad Mir resident of Anzimar Khanyar, near Naqashbandh Sahab (RA) shrine resulting into her on spot death.
Police said the body was shifted to SMHS for medico-legal formalities. “Driver has been arrested. Vehicle was also seized. Investigations have been taken up,” police said.