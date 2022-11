Srinagar: Police today arrested an accused in murder of a woman at Pamposh Colony

“One accused namely Umer Farooq S/o Farooq Ahmed R/o Pamposh Colony, Srinagar arrested for murdering his sister-in-law (elder Bhabi).

Weapon of offence also recovered on his disclosure in front of magistrate. Case registered in Safa Kadal Police Station under relevant sections of murder,” Srinagar Police tweeted.