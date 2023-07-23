Work begins on projects for Downtown beautification

Srinagar: Government has started work on various projects aimed at beautification of Downtown.

According to the officials, there are at least 12 projects which are expected to be completed by March next year in Downtown.

Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Project Iftikhar Kakroo, told Greater Kashmir that the works in Downtown areas have already been started.

“The work is going on at Gojwara Road. We have given the project of Nalamar road to the R & B department which will be started soon. We have also allotted the work on the streets of downtown areas. We have divided it into sections A, B and C. The work on the C section has been started. Now within two to three days, work on A and B sections will also be started,” he said.

Kakroo said the facade improvement at Maharaj Gunj area has also been started..

He said that there will be redevelopment and upgradation of Dalgate -Gojwara Road and Nalamar road .

Kakroo said that there will be a street redevelopment, facade improvement, storm water drainage, illumination, construction of footpaths, sewerage arrangements done in Downtown areas.

“Also, we will renovate road surfaces. Besides, we have a separate project of facade improvement for heritage markets. All the heritage markets in Downtown will have a comprehensive facade improvement,” he said.

As per information provided by the Srinagar Smart City Ltd under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shuja, many projects including the upgradation of heritage markets, improvement of Jhelum ghats, facade enhancement of heritage markets, redevelopment of the Shalimar Canal and Nishat Bagh precincts, lakefront development, and the creation of cycle tracks and walkways will be taken up.