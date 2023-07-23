Work begins on projects for Downtown beautification

Srinagar: Government has started work on various projects aimed at beautification of Downtown.
According to the officials, there are at least 12 projects which are expected to be completed by March next year in Downtown.
Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Project Iftikhar Kakroo, told Greater Kashmir that the works in Downtown areas have already been started.
“The work is going on at Gojwara Road. We have given the project of Nalamar road to the R & B department which will be started soon. We have also allotted the work on the streets of downtown areas. We have divided it into sections A, B and C. The work on the C section has been started. Now within two to three days, work on A and B sections will also be started,” he said.
Kakroo said the facade improvement at Maharaj Gunj area has also been started..
He said that there will be redevelopment and upgradation of Dalgate -Gojwara Road and Nalamar road .
Kakroo said that there will be a street redevelopment, facade improvement, storm water drainage, illumination, construction of footpaths, sewerage arrangements done in Downtown areas.
“Also, we will renovate road surfaces. Besides, we have a separate project of facade improvement for heritage markets. All the heritage markets in Downtown will have a comprehensive facade improvement,” he said.
As per information provided by the Srinagar Smart City Ltd under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shuja, many projects including the upgradation of heritage markets, improvement of Jhelum ghats, facade enhancement of heritage markets, redevelopment of the Shalimar Canal and Nishat Bagh precincts, lakefront development, and the creation of cycle tracks and walkways will be taken up.
“One of the key components of the project is the improvement of Jhelum ghats in Shahr-e-Khaas. These ghats serve as crucial points for water transport and are also social and cultural hubs where people gather and engage in daily activities,” reads an official document.
The facade upgradation of heritage markets at Zaina Kadal and Maharaj Gunj is another major initiative undertaken by the SSCL.
The Shalimar Canal redevelopment project aims to transform the area surrounding the canal into a vibrant public space and a new destination for Srinagar.
As per the information, the Nishat Bagh precinct will also undergo upgradation and redevelopment, with improvements to road works, pathways, plazas, wooden decks, and landscaping.
The lakefront development along the Northern Foreshore Road (NFR) of Dal Lake from Nishat to Naseem Bagh aims to provide state-of-the-art pedestrian walkways, cycle tracks, and viewing decks.
This initiative will transform the Foreshore Road into a popular cycling route and offer residents and tourists a hassle-free and enjoyable experience along the picturesque Dal Lake.
Furthermore, the project includes the upgradation and redevelopment of Nishat Sathu Road from Nishat to Dhol dum, incorporating a cycle track, walkway, and deck for angling. This development will provide an eco-friendly mode of transportation and promote tourism in Srinagar.
The cycle track and allied infrastructure along Chunti Khul from Dalgate to Budshah Bridge will enhance the liveability of the area and provide a new tourist spot.
The location’s proximity to the commercial street and market area of Lal Chowk makes it easily accessible for both tourists and locals.
Lastly, Chinar Bagh, located alongside Chunti Khul at Dalgate, Srinagar, will be upgraded with bridges to connect the different land parcels within the park. The park, adorned with more than 100 magnificent Chinar trees, will serve as a pause point for the city’s multi-modal integration between water transit, walking, and cycling networks.