Work on ₹7.42 Cr Tankipora Bridge reviewed

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday undertook a visit of various developmental sites to conduct onsite inspection of the works being carried out on construction of Tankipora Bridge and public Parking facilities for the Offices of Financial Commissioner Revenue(FCR), Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

Reviewing the pace of work being executed on ? 7.42 crore project for construction of second Tankipora bridge adjacent to DC Office Complex, Srinagar, the DC asked the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work by employing more men and machinery so that the project is completed in a set timeline.