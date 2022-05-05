Work on Smart City projects reviewed

Srinagar: A meeting under the chairmanship of Advisor to Government of J&K on Smart Cities and Chairman Sabarmati Riverfront development Corporation , Keshav Verma IAS ( retd)was today held here at central office SMC Karan Nagar ,to review and discuss various projects taken up under Smart City mission for the upgradation and improvement of Srinagar City.
During the course of meeting, Commisioner SMC/ CEO Smart City Ltd, Athar Amir khan, IAS briefed about various projects including Srinagar River Front Development, Water transport, Ghat improvement Upgradation of Batamaloo CBD( Central Buissness District) including traditional souq market and craft exhibition centre is proposed.
Verma was further informed about the overall upgradation of Shehri Khaas including streetscape building facades, rationalisation/undergrounding of overhead electric cables.
A detailed review of upgradation of CBD including lal Chowk area was taken. This includes upgradation/improvement of MA Road, Residency Road , Lal chowk precincts , food Street, Flea market , Ghanta Ghar and the public space around which are proposed for complete overhaul. It was informed that under grounding of electrical utilities on Residency road and Compact substations walkways has been planned.
The Dal improvement projects in which water front development around Dal lake including construction of pedestrian walkways and cycling infrastructure was informed by the Commissioner SMC/ CEO Smart City Ltd. The important projects in this regard are the Shalimar canal , Nishat precincts, Nishat Sathu walkway, Nishat Habak walkway and cycle track, Dalgate Nishat Footpath.
The Commissioner also informed about various IT Projects like ICCC, ITMS, SDNET, IT based car parking solutions which are in the pipeline.
While taking stock of various projects and its execution mode, Verma enquired from officials about the time line within which the various projects would be executed and completed.
He was informed that the projects have been alloted and mobilisation has started.
Verma passed directions to expedite the work on these projects and ensure to complete them in a time bound manner.
While stressing on significance and beauty of Srinagar city, He said that Srinagar City is itself outward looking and mesmerizing City with such an amazing beauty climate and we should make it more liveble with sustainable infrastructure and overall environment by keeping it neat and clean as it is just not the city but an international destination too.
While emphasizing on River front projects, Verma said that besides the works in progress under various SSCL projects for its execution, It is very important to have a cleaner and healthier city for which there is a continuous mechanism of planting flowers, trees and a regular grass cutting so that the citizens and visitors too enjoy walking and breathing clean and fresh air.
The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Smart City Ltd , General Manager planning P&UD, Director Floriculture, S.E Hyd Srinagar, S.E PWD Srinagar, DFO Urban,officials from Smart City Ltd ,TASU , Exens, Architects and other officials of SMC and SSCL.