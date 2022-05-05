Work on Smart City projects reviewed

Srinagar: A meeting under the chairmanship of Advisor to Government of J&K on Smart Cities and Chairman Sabarmati Riverfront development Corporation , Keshav Verma IAS ( retd)was today held here at central office SMC Karan Nagar ,to review and discuss various projects taken up under Smart City mission for the upgradation and improvement of Srinagar City.

During the course of meeting, Commisioner SMC/ CEO Smart City Ltd, Athar Amir khan, IAS briefed about various projects including Srinagar River Front Development, Water transport, Ghat improvement Upgradation of Batamaloo CBD( Central Buissness District) including traditional souq market and craft exhibition centre is proposed.

Verma was further informed about the overall upgradation of Shehri Khaas including streetscape building facades, rationalisation/undergrounding of overhead electric cables.