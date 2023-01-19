Work with dedication for implementation of National Education Policy: LG

Srinagar: A delegation of senior Professors of the University of Kashmir called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The members of the delegation led by Prof Zaffar Ah Reshi expressed their gratitude to Lt Governor for taking several initiatives for overall betterment of the Universities in Jammu & Kashmir.

Matters related to successful implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 were also discussed during the interaction.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the visiting faculty members to work with greater zeal and dedication for implementation of national education policy in letter and spirit.