Workshop on New Working plan held at SKICC

Srinagar, Nov 6: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in collaboration with department of Forest, Ecology and Environment J&K Govt today organised a one day National Level Workshop on New Working plan at SKICC, here.

As part of the workshop, different stalls were installed under various themes by the officials of different wings of the Forest Department including the stall installed by the scientists of J&K Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) Kashmir.

On the occasion, the scientists from Air lab, Water lab and micro lab of JKPCC Kashmir presented a main description of their research work in presence of delegations and highlighted achievements in various sectors of JKPCC in Kashmir region.

They apprised the delegates regarding the status of Air Quality and Water Quality in Kashmir region.

The delegates were thrilled to see the dedication of the scientists to conduct such a valuable research.