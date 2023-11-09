Workshop on research grant writing skills begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Nov 9: A six-day workshop ‘‘Leveraging Agriculture and Food Systems for Human Health: Opportunities for Transdisciplinary Research and Teaching’ today kickstarted at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.

The workshop will focus on improving research grant writing skills in PhD students.

The workshop was organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Plant Biotechnology, Faculty of Horticulture jointly with the University at Buffalo, New York, USA.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir A Ganai, who was the chief guest at the inaugural address, shed light on how SKUAST-K has evolved in recent years and has been an example for others to follow in Pedagogy Teaching, Research, Innovations, Startups and how transdisciplinary research and teaching is translated to five stakeholders

Prof Samina Raja, Director, Food Systems Planning and Healthy Communities Lab, University at Buffalo, USA, who delivered the keynote lecture, emphasised connecting agriculture, food systems with human health.

The speaker also shed light on the Haakh (Kale) project that is jointly being done by Dr Khalid Masoodi’s Lab at Division of Plant Biotechnology, SKUAST-K and Dr Samina’s Food Systems Planning and Healthy Communities Lab, UB, USA. .

Dr Khalid Z Masoodi, Assistant Professor, Division of Plant Biotechnology SKUAST-K the Co-Coordinator of the workshop delivered the opening remarks and briefed about the workshop.