Workshop on Research Methodology for Bio-Medical Research concludes at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The 15th 3-day Basic Workshop on Research Methodology for Bio-Medical Research was organised by Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar J&K from November 15 to 17.

The function was attended by faculty from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Srinagar, SKIMS Medical College, Srinagar and College of Nursing, GMC Srinagar with in-house including Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Pandit, Dr. Inaamul Haq and Dr. Mariya Amin Qureshi and visiting faculty members including Dr. Ravendra Mohan Panday, ICMR Dr. AS Paintal Distinguished Scientist Chair, Dr. Shariq Rashid Masoodi, Professor of Endocrinology SKIMS Srinagar, Dr. Sonu Goel, Professor at Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

During three days extensive deliberations were made on Introduction to Research, Benefits and Challenges, Formulating Aim, Hypothesis, Research question, Objectives, Title, Review of Literature, Research Designs, Observational Studies RCTs, Randomisation, and Sample selection.