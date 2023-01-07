Workshop on Vermi-Composting technology held at SKUAST-K

Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Prof S A. Wani briefed the audience about the ongoing and upcoming programmes of Faculty of Horticulture under different schemes.

The event organiser Dr Ummyiah Masoodi gave a brief overview of the workshop. Other Coordinators of the programme Dr. Gazala Nazir, Dr. Syed Berjes Zehra and Dr. Rakhshanda Anayat also highlighted different aspects/importance of the workshop. Publication in the form compendium pertaining to the workshop was also released during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor desired of organising more such programs in future. The chief guest was pleased by the presence of participants from all over the country and believed that they will serve as ambassadors of goodwill. The session ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Faheema Mushtaq, professor division of Vegetable Science SKUAST-K.