Workshop on Vermi-Composting technology held at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Division of Vegetable Science SKUAST-K today kick started a workshop on “Vermi-composting technology - working with nature.
The event was sponsored by Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, India. In a statement, the organisers said this programme held under the Karyashala scheme is an effort to improve the research productivity, knowledge and skill of promising Msc and Phd students from all across India.
The Vice Chancellor SKUAST- K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai was the chief guest. Besides various Deans, Directors, Registrar Skuast-K, Heads of various Divisions of Faculty of Horticulture were also present in the function.
Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Prof S A. Wani briefed the audience about the ongoing and upcoming programmes of Faculty of Horticulture under different schemes.
The event organiser Dr Ummyiah Masoodi gave a brief overview of the workshop. Other Coordinators of the programme Dr. Gazala Nazir, Dr. Syed Berjes Zehra and Dr. Rakhshanda Anayat also highlighted different aspects/importance of the workshop. Publication in the form compendium pertaining to the workshop was also released during the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor desired of organising more such programs in future. The chief guest was pleased by the presence of participants from all over the country and believed that they will serve as ambassadors of goodwill. The session ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Faheema Mushtaq, professor division of Vegetable Science SKUAST-K.