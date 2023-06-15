World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day | '1 of every 2 elderly people in Kashmir face abuse'

The seminar served as a powerful platform to unite voices and advocate for the rights and well-being of the elderly.

While the event aimed to raise awareness, it also focused on inspiring action and promoting collective responsibility.

Dr. Zubair Saleem, Director of the Gauri Kaul Foundation, delivered an enlightening presentation on the various forms of abuse experienced by the elderly. His passionate appeal for urgent intervention emphasised society's responsibility to safeguard the rights and well-being of the elderly population.

The comprehensive geriatric evaluation conducted by Dr. Zubair Saleem provided valuable insights into the prevalence of elder abuse. Among the 26,000 senior citizens treated over a period of six years, a staggering 43 percent reported being victims of abuse in various forms. Disturbingly, emotional and psychological abuse, including verbal insults and neglect of basic needs, emerged as the most prevalent type of mistreatment. The data, Dr Saleem said, has been consolidated from patient history by a team of experts.