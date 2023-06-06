World Environment Week celebrations conclude at Amar Singh College

Prof. Ajaz was all praise for the role and contribution of students during the weeklong celebrations and maintained that the student rally and distribution of biodegradable carry bags has left impressive footprints on the society. He further congratulated the entire organizing team for a successful programme.

Prof. Bashir, the chief guest on the occasion, spoke at length about the importance of a healthy environment and pointed out the threats to the environment. He maintained that immediate steps towards afforestation, green initiatives and use of biodegradable substances, check and balance on the air pollution causing industries and automobiles besides water pollutants and other environmental friendly steps can still play a significant role in the environmental conservation before we cease to exist.

During the weeklong celebrations kick-started on June Ist, many activities related to the programme were held which include student rallies, cleanliness drives, Inter-College and Inter-School Painting Competition, Exhibition, Nukad Natak and much more, all reflecting and depicting the importance of healthy environment.

A large number of student participants from different colleges and schools participated in the events and sent their message through their impressive presentations.

The weeklong programme was jointly organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences, Eco Club SHEHJAR and the NSS Wing of the college with the aim to aware the masses about the adverse effects of single use plastic, pollution causing industries and other means that transport the threat to the green planet.

The student participants were awarded with trophies and certificates on the valedictory function for their outstanding performance and proactive participation.