World Heritage Day | Archives, Archaeology & Museums department to hold exhibitions

Srinagar: As part of World Heritage Day celebration, the department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums is going to organise exhibitions at S P S Museum, Lal Mandi Srinagar.
Themes of the exhibitions are "Recent Findings /Recoveries" and another at Art Museum Stone Building Old Secretariat Srinagar on "Rare Manuscripts" on April 18.
The theme of this year's celebration is "Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures"
The department has made a fervent appeal to the heads of educational institutions to visit these venues along with their students. There will be no entry fee for students as well as general public.
The students by visiting these special exhibitions will get awareness about the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.