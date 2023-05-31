World No Tobacco Day celebrated at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: World No-Tobacco Day was celebrated at Government Medical College Srinagar by organising elocution and poster competitions by Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar on this year's theme, “We need food, not tobacco” which was participated and attended by doctors and students of various medical colleges.

Saquib Jan, Zehra Latif and Adeela Jan secured the first three positions respectively in Elocution Competition. Similarly, in the poster competitions, Ayman Bashir and Safa Naqash bagged first position jointly while Aqefa Shah got second position and Sunjeeda Tariq secured third position respectively.

The competitions were judged by Prof. Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, HOD Anatomy, Prof. Nahid Nahvi from Microbiology, Prof. Rehana Tabassum from Pharmacology and Prof. Mohammad Iqbal Pandit from community Medicine departments of Government Medical College Srinagar.