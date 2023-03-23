World Plantation Day commemorated

Srinagar: Lake Conservation and Management Authority Srinagar organised the programme to commemorate the day of World plantation Day, World Water Day and World Meteorological Day at Kehwa park NFR.
A painting competition among students was organised in which 70 students from four different schools took part. Renowned Artist of the Kashmir valley Arshad Sualeh was the chief guest of the event.
Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the students and advised them to take part in such programmes. LCMA officials also educated students about the importance of trees, water and how to maintain the climate of earth by growing more and more trees. Plants were also distributed among students in order to create awareness about the importance of these days.