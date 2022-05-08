World Red Cross Day celebrated at GGHSS Kothibagh

Srinagar: The Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu and Kashmir chapter and its allied Regional and District units today celebrated the World Red Cross Day 2022 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Red Cross Movement, Sir Jean Henry Dunant.

The theme for this year’s World Red Cross Day was "Be Humankind".

The main function was held at Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh Srinagar in which Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, was Chief Guest of the event. The event was attended by members of Managing committee of IRCS, different Heads of Departments, Representatives of various NGO’s, Life members, staff and volunteers of Red Cross.