World Red Cross Day celebrated at GGHSS Kothibagh

Srinagar: The Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu and Kashmir chapter and its allied Regional and District units today celebrated the World Red Cross Day 2022 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Red Cross Movement, Sir Jean Henry Dunant.
The theme for this year’s World Red Cross Day was "Be Humankind".
The main function was held at Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh Srinagar in which Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, was Chief Guest of the event. The event was attended by members of Managing committee of IRCS, different Heads of Departments, Representatives of various NGO’s, Life members, staff and volunteers of Red Cross.
Welcoming the Chief Guest and other participants, G.A. Qureshi, Honorary Treasurer, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu and Kashmir said: “Crisis and disasters have spared no one in the past years and have hit the most vulnerable the hardest". And added, that in the worst situations, Red Cross staff and volunteers remain lifelines to local communities, sometimes at risk to their own safety. They remind us why we must invest in local action and nurture humanity and kindness.
Speaking on the occasion, Div Com highlighted the role of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and lauded their dedication, compassion, courage while offering help, care, and life-saving services to people in their communities during calamities.
Managing Committee Member and former Honorary General Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Shafi Rather, lauded the efforts of Red Cross during disasters.
“Red Cross volunteers are COVID-19 first responders, working tirelessly to prevent the spread of the virus and support those most affected besides they are on the ground in disaster and conflict-hit places, checking in on neighbours and strangers, ushering them to safety and care, providing first aid and distributing essential supplies”.
Rather added, “Every day, Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers see first-hand how kindness relieves suffering, brings comfort, lights up the darkest moments and restores dignity. “Amid so much hardship, loss and uncertainty, we encourage people around the world to believe in the power of kindness and to keep the kindness coming.”
General Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu and Kashmir, Kifayat Hussain Rizvi in his address said, “Men and Women on earth plateau is a specie, generally known as ‘Mankind’ but the ones who imbibe culture of love, affection, helpfulness, kindliness, friendliness, compassion and sympathy are called humankind".
At the end M. R. Mattoo, Honorary Secretary, IRCS, Kashmir Region thanked all the participants especially Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir for his relentless support to Red Cross Movement.