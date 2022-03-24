World TB Day: Div Com flags-off Walkathon

Srinagar: In connection with the commemoration of World TB Day, a walkathon was today flagged-off by Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole from DTC Srinagar Dalgate to Nehru Park, here.
The Walkathon was organized by District Tuberculosis Control Society Srinagar.
On the occasion, Div Com stressed upon early diagnosis/early treatment of TB and appealed to the general public to avail the benefits of latest technology methods for the diagnosis and treatment of Tuberculosis.
Dr. Bashir Ahmad Chalko Deputy Director Headquarter in his speech highlighted the importance of TB awareness among masses and channeling Tuberculosis suspects from the community to NTEP facilities.