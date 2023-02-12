World Unani Day commemorated

Srinagar: World Unani Day was commemorated during a function organised at SKICC here.

The day marks the birthday of Unani scholar and social reformer Hakim Ajmal Khan. The main function was organised by the Directorate of Ayush, at SKICC. Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to the Government Health & Medical Education was the Chief Guest of the event. Dr Masood Tanveer, Principal Govt Unani Medical College Kashmir.

Director Health services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather participated as Guest of Honour and special guests respectively.

The theme of this Year’s World Unani Day is “Unani Medicine for Public Health”. Speaking on the occasion, Bhupinder Kumar said that Unani is perceived as one of the most ancient and well documented system of medicine equally relevant in modern times.