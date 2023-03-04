Worn-out electric wires pose threat to Gagribal residents

Srinagar: Residents of Old Gagribal area here have expressed concern over worn-out electric wires in the area.
The residents said that the worn-out electric wires are posing a life threat to them on daily basis. A delegation of locals said that on Saturday, several pedestrians had a narrow escape near masjid road when HT wire fell on the ground.
“This is a life-threatening issue, and all the commuters and pedestrians of the area are continuously at risk of getting electrocuted. These wires are old and worn out over the years. We urge authorities to look into the issue and fix it,” locals said.
The locals said since the mishaps are frequent, they want safety measures put in place so that precious lives won't be at risk.
“We want safety measures like a net beneath these high-voltage wires. We are in constant fear when our kids venture out,” said another local.
The locals said that multiple high voltage wire junctions pass around the area which poses threat of short circuits and even fire mishaps.
Chief Engineer KPDCL Javaid Yusuf said that he will look into the issue. “Since the issue has been brought to my notice, our team will look into the issue and fix it without any delay,” he said.