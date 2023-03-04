Worn-out electric wires pose threat to Gagribal residents

Srinagar: Residents of Old Gagribal area here have expressed concern over worn-out electric wires in the area.

The residents said that the worn-out electric wires are posing a life threat to them on daily basis. A delegation of locals said that on Saturday, several pedestrians had a narrow escape near masjid road when HT wire fell on the ground.

“This is a life-threatening issue, and all the commuters and pedestrians of the area are continuously at risk of getting electrocuted. These wires are old and worn out over the years. We urge authorities to look into the issue and fix it,” locals said.