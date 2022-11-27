Wrong parking irks Buchwara residents

Srinagar: The residents of Buchwara area of Dalgate on Saturday complained of wrong parking in the area.

A delegation from the area said that some people park their cars at Buchwara near several houses including of late Peer Abdula Sahib hampering pedestrian and vehicular movement.

“In case of emergency, we have to manually shift patients as the lane is blocked due to wrong parking. The problem is compounded as stray dogs take shelter beneath these cars. These dogs chase people, especially students. We make fervent appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they added.