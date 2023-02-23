WRONG PARKING | Traffic Police swing into action, penalise violators at Karan Nagar

Srinagar: Srinagar Traffic Police cracked the whip on the wrong parking along the Karan Nagar-SMHS road stretch to ensure smooth traffic flow along this route.
According to officials, the decision to take punitive actions against those who illegally park their vehicles along the road stretch was made after it was found that these illegally parked vehicles obstruct traffic flow, causing traffic congestion and halting the movement of emergency services such as ambulances and fire tenders.
According to an official, they began the drive from Karan Nagar to SMHS hospital on Thursday and penalised different vehicles for illegal parking.
Commuters and other critical service providers have complained about the problem, claiming that the area’s traffic congestion has made their lives difficult.
“This has been a severe issue when it comes to important services like ambulance and Fire and emergency services. During morning and evening rush hours, we are stuck on the road for hours. It’s a life-or-death situation for patients in ambulances, and a careless decision to park on the road can cost someone their life. We’re delighted this drive took place,” remarked Aadil Shah, a local.
Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic City told Greater Kashmir that the drive will be intensified in the coming days to contain the issue.
“We issued challans to various vehicles and seized some vehicles during the drive. We hope that people will cooperate and understand that it is a grave violation to park vehicles at such spots, which later end up choking the city. Through our drives, we are continuously reminding people about their responsibility as a citizen,” Shah added.
The officer said that issue like wrong parking ends up choking the whole city creating inconvenience to thousands of commuters.