WRONG PARKING | Traffic Police swing into action, penalise violators at Karan Nagar

Srinagar: Srinagar Traffic Police cracked the whip on the wrong parking along the Karan Nagar-SMHS road stretch to ensure smooth traffic flow along this route.

According to officials, the decision to take punitive actions against those who illegally park their vehicles along the road stretch was made after it was found that these illegally parked vehicles obstruct traffic flow, causing traffic congestion and halting the movement of emergency services such as ambulances and fire tenders.

According to an official, they began the drive from Karan Nagar to SMHS hospital on Thursday and penalised different vehicles for illegal parking.